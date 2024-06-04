Dolphins Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa deal 'further along' than Trevor Lawrence and Jags
At this point, it really feels like it's only a matter of time until things get done between the Miami Dolphins and star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. General manager Chris Grier still has to make things work with Tyreek Hill, but No. 1 should be his top priority.
Tagovailoa led the NFL in passing yards and helped Miami clinch a playoff spot in 2023. More importantly, though, he was able to stay healthy from start to finish last fall and winter. Now, with him set to play on his fifth-year option, Grier needs to lock him down for the long haul.
Could something happen sooner rather than later? It's tough to say, but NFL insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that the two sides have picked up their talks and that things are further along than what's happening in Jacksonville between the Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence. All in all, it feels like the talks between the two sides have been positive of late:
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins appear to be close on an extension
"It does seem that the two sides have done considerable work on this. They seem a little bit further along than the Trevor Lawrence extension, which I know the Jaguars would like done and I know Trevor Lawrence and his agents would like done. "- Ian Rapoport
Reports have stated that Tagovailoa is looking to be paid like one of the top quarterbacks in the game, with $50-55 million annually being a number he's eyeing. There have been injury concerns in the past, but Tagovailoa is at full health and he showcased how great he can be in 2023.
Tagovailoa also made quite the statement by showing up for OTAs in South Florida. There was some worry that he'd skip the voluntary workouts for the team, but he silenced his haters pretty quickly by making sure he was in town for the first day of action.
The Dolphins have huge expectations for 2024 and the hope is they can not only win the AFC East, but push for a Super Bowl run. Tagovailoa will be a big part of those plans and all signs are pointing to him taking the field this season with a new deal to his name.