Ryan Tannehill update shows the Dolphins were never in on him
By Brian Miller
Ryan Tannehill had been a huge name mentioned as a potential addition to the Miami Dolphins roster long before Tua Tagovailoa was hurt. Fans were hoping general manager Chris Grier would get something done with the former Pro Bowler.
According to insider Ari Meirov, Tannehill wasn't looking to be a 'band-aid' option for a team. He doesn't want to start for a couple games or so. Instead, he's eyeing a long-term role. With Tagovailoa having 'no plans' to retire, the decision to stay away from Tannehill was simple for Grier and Co.
The Miami Dolphins have signed veteran quarterback Tyler Huntley
Meirov suggests that Tannehill is looking to play more of a "Joe Flacco" role for a team this year. That would mean he is patiently waiting for an NFL franchise to lose their starting quarterback for what might be the season before considering a return to the league. Can you blame him for that? Not at all.
Any questions of a reunion with Tannehill are now dead in the water, but it seemed as though that was not something that was going to happen anyway. With the addition of Tyler Huntley, Miami is confident that either he or Thompson can carry the team for a few weeks until Tua is cleared to get back on the field.
The Dolphins won't rush him back, but Mike McDaniel must feel better having Huntley around to give Thompson some competition. Clearly, Tannehill believes that the right situation will eventually come and when it does he will be in a better position to get what he wants.
He is also sending a clear message that he isn't looking to just get back into the NFL - he's fully content to sit on the side and wait for a better opportunity. That will not be in Miami, but might he sign with a new team in the near future? We'll have to wait and see to find out.