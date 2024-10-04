Dolphins should deal stud defensive back ahead of the NFL trade deadline
By Brian Miller
The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 5, which will make October an interesting month for trade speculation. Given the Miami Dolphins' current start, there is no reason for them to be buyers at the deadline, but they should consider selling.
Chris Grier is supposed to be a master of the trade, and it might just be the only thing he is actually good at. Grier makes trades like he is playing Madden, but it's what he does with the compensation that is worrisome.
The good news is Grier isn't on the hot seat in Miami. That's also bad news for those keeping track at home. It's good news because he has no worries about his future, so he won't try to throw draft picks at other teams to build this roster to win now.
Jevon Holland is the player that Chris Grier should be shopping. Holland is in the final year of his rookie contract. There is no fifth-year option to pick up and the Dolphins have done nothing publicly to get a new contract done with their top safety. For all appearances, Grier and the Dolphins do not have immediate interest in getting a deal done.
Dolphins should be sellers at the NFL trade deadline
That means they will let this season ride out and then work on a deal ahead of the free agency period next March. If they can't get a deal done, they could franchise tag him or let him walk. Given the Dolphins current roster situation, letting him walk will be offset by free agent signings - meaning the Dolphins will not get a compensatory pick back in return should he leave.
Holland's value around the league should be strong, and teams needing a safety would be smart enough to pick up the phone, make a deal, and give Holland a new contract. Holland might be able to deliver the Dolphins a second-round pick in return, as teams tend to pay more during a season when they believe a player will help them win.
Miami doesn't have a lot of players that can be moved. They can't trade Tyreek Hill despite some media speculation, and they can't deal Jaylen Waddle. Who else do the Dolphins have with any real value? Jeff Wilson Jr.? Players on the offensive line? Defensive tackle or linebacker? Jaelan Phillips would have been an option as well if not for his latest injury. There is no one that will bring the Dolphins much value at this point, and while they may be able to move a player further down on the depth chart, they simply don't have the talent at that level that other teams would want.