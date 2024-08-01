Dolphins signing Willie Snead makes camp a tougher battle for 4 players
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins had a pretty good wide receivers unit, and when they added Willie Snead, it got a little better. Now the question is, what does his addition mean for the rest of the the guys catching balls from Tua Tagovailoa?
Snead played the last two seasons in San Francisco under Kyle Shanahan, so the offense Mike McDaniel is running isn't entirely new. It could give him a leg up on this competition, and it will be a competition no doubt. Snead isn't in Miami to be a camp body, but he also isn't guaranteed a roster spot either.
What does the Willie Snead signing mean for the Miami Dolphins?
Snead is a good blocker as a WR3 player, and it seems as though he might be looking to get reps while Odell Beckham Jr. gets healthy. He has missed all of camp so far. Miami's only other WR3 player with any consistency is River Cracraft.
Cracraft's position with the Dolphins shouldn't be in jeopardy due to the arrival of Snead, but it will make it a little harder to get the reps to show the coaches he can handle the job. Cracraft will still hope to make some noise.
If Snead is going to make the team, Erik Ezukanma could be the guy who sees the door. Ezukanma has yet to blossom in the NFL and hasn't been reliably healthy since he was drafted. So far, there hasn't been an awful lot of chatter surrounding him, good or bad.
Malik Washington, on the other hand, could also find himself looking more at a practice squad role if he can't impress the coaches. So far, he hasn't done anything worthy of being tabbed as a lock to make the team. Washington will need to showcase his talent on special teams if given a chance and the arrival of Snead could impact his reps at wide receiver, which will not help his opportunity.
Snead could also impact special teams. As a returner, he could push Braxton Berrios. Berrios seems to have a lock on the roster, but Anthony Schwartz, who is trying to make the roster as a returner, may see his opportunities dwindle as well should the Dolphins put Snead in the position.
Overall, Snead's ability to make the roster may come down to the health of OBJ. If OBJ returns, Snead's chances of making the team could be less, but again, the Dolphins don't have a lot of players behind him that can play that role.
Miami's bigger issue is on the outside. Without Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle, should they miss time, Miami doesn't have the speed or consistency on the roster to fill in with the expectations of the same success.