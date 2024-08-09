Dolphins' Siran Neal already making the Bills regret letting him go
By Brian Miller
The Buffalo Bills didn't see a spot on their roster for Siran Neal, but the Miami Dolphins did and he is already showing he can still play at the NFL level.
On the opening kickoff, Neal struck quickly with an open-field tackle that kept the Falcons returner inside the 25-yard line. The new kickoff rule debuted and Neal took advantage of the Falcons blockers. He burst through and made the trip-up tackle.
After the Dolphins went three-and-out on their first offensive drive, Neal took the field on defense for the Falcons' second series. It didn't take long to make another impact play. Neal stripped the receiver of the ball and recovered the fumble on Atlanta's side of the field. Boom.
Siran Neal has been an ace on special teams over his career
Neal isn't guaranteed a spot on the roster, but clearly his play is showcasing what he can bring with his veteran experience. Neal has been in the league since 2018 and has spent his entire career with the Bills after being drafted in the fifth round. He has only one start in his career and has primarily been a special teams player.
The Dolphins jumped on the chance to get Neal to help a special teams unit that hasn't been very good. In Buffalo, Neal was one of the better special teams players and while this is a meaningless preseason game, Neal is standing out against Atlanta.
There is a lot of football between now and the start of the season, so Bills fans won't care that Neal isn't on the roster, yet. If he continues to make plays when the game means something, they just might. At the same time, Miami fans are going to hope he can keep on making plays for Mike McDaniel and Co.