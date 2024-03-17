Siran Neal could make Dolphins special teams special, he wants to beat Buffalo
Units were putrid last season and Neal is one of the best special teams players in the league. Neal wants to dethrone the Bills in the AFC East.
In Neal, the Miami Dolphins are getting one of those guys that comes to work every day and pays attention to detail, and fundamentals and works his skill set to get the most out of his abilities. For Neal, he is a cornerback but does not play very much on defense. He has earned his money by becoming one of the best special teams players in the National Football League.
Neal is proud of his accomplishments and knows that while he might not make many interceptions in the secondary, he knows where his bread is buttered and the reason why he has lasted as long as he has in the NFL. Neal signed with Miami as a free agent from their arch-rivals, the Buffalo Bills. He sat down with the Miami media last week to discuss his signing and his hopes and aspirations for the coming season.
"“I’m very passionate about it. And me, logistically, a lot of guys on special teams don’t really get praise for what they do. One thing I know is special teams is really huge when it comes to the NFL games. Special teams play can either win a game or lose a game. That’s one thing I know about it. And that’s on every phase. Like pinning the ball where it needs to be for the offense or defense to get set up to be successful.”"- Dolphins special teams player Siran Neal
Neal knows that in order for him to be widely accepted by the fan base, he is going to have to help the 2024 squad on special teams and help them dethrone the Bills. This is a personal challenge that Neal accepts and is readily looking forward to. He has plenty of friends on the Bills roster, but this is business and Neal said its time to get down to business and do what needed to be done.
" “I’m very excited. I’ve definitely been on the other side for the past six years, and winning that title up there. On the other side now, it’s time to work to try to get that division down in South Florida. And that’s one thing that I’m up for. I’m up for the challenge. With Buffalo, they’re a really good team. They have a really good staff, great players, great coaching. When that time comes in the season, I’m pretty sure me and the guys will be prepared. It’ll be a tough game and all, but it will be a really good game and I’m looking forward to it.”"- Dolphins special teams player Siran Neal
Miami special teams coach Danny Crossman has taken a lot of heat for the play of the special teams last season. Miami gave up a long punt return to the Bills, who featured Neal on the play, which resulted in a 96-yard touchdown that gave the Bills the momentum and eventually the division. Neal worked with Crossman for one season in Buffalo and says that Crossman taught him a lot about playing special teams and credits him, in part, for his success on special teams.
"“Danny is my boy. I had Danny my rookie year when I came in with Buffalo. Danny is really a passionate coach too as well. He really loves the game. He really loves being that coach and really loves his players. That’s one thing that me and Danny over the years, we kept in contact and kept a close relationship through this whole process. Every time we played him, like I told him yesterday, I always wanted to make him smile and see what he’s going to say at the end of the game. That’s one thing that I took under my sleeve. I knew every time I played him, he was going to give me his best and I was going to give him my best.”"- Dolphins special teams player Siran Neal
Neal joins former Bills safety Jordan Poyer in Miami as they both came in as street-free agents after getting cut by Buffalo. Neal said that one thing that he and Poyer will bring to the Dolphins is an attacking style of play and that they will both be very physical on the field.
"“I would say the physicality went a long way. It was all about punching somebody in the mouth before they punch us in the mouth. And if they did punch us in the mouth first, it was about how we got up and attacked it. That’s one thing that me and Poyer instilled into ourselves. No matter the situation, it’s going to be a long game. From the beginning to the end, you have to continue to attack it. Being physical is one thing that I bring to the game. I don’t mind the physicality. I just know on my side, I had a lot of guys on the other teams and even for Danny (Crossman), I had a lot of double teams. "- Dolphins special teams player Siran Neal
Neal also brings his athleticism to the Dolphins. He has a 40.5-inch vertical leap and he enjoys the fact that he can get down on special teams and do whatever it takes to make a tackle or a block. At gunner, the position on the field that lines up out wide, like a receiver, and runs down the field trying to be the first one down the field to make a tackle, he takes pride in his speed and his ability to fight off blocks and get to the ball carrier before he can gain significant yardage.
""That’s one thing that I have done over the years is being very explosive. Explosive off the ball, explosive when I’m coming off the ball like at gunner, explosive when I’m on kickoffs. That’s one thing that I bring to the game is you will see and you guys can see very soon that I’m very explosive. With that being said, on special teams, that’s really, really affective. You can get a really good jump on guys being like that and that’s one thing I use, my explosiveness, to attack other people. I feel like if you can take one or two steps and you pass guys, you’ve won the battle already.”"- Dolphins special teams player Siran Neal