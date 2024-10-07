Dolphins TE once again proves he has no business being on the 53-man roster
By Brian Miller
There are things about Julian Hill that are positive, but for the most part, those positive traits should be enough to keep him on the practice squad where he can develop. Most of the time, getting young players to play in real-game situations makes a lot of sense. It does not make sense for Hill.
The Miami Dolphins have to see something in him that no one else does. The fact he is seeing extensive action makes no sense, and the fact he is targeted in the passing game, makes no sense. Nor does his spot on the roster.
Hill continues to make mental errors week to week. In fact, the only thing consistent about his game is that he will get flagged for a hold, false start or illegal procedure at a point when the Dolphins are starting to gain momentum.
Julian Hill continues to infuriate Dolphins fans with his poor play
Fans are not buying into what the Dolphins are seeing. This is made worse by Mike McDaniel continuing to play him over Jonnu Smith. That also leads to questions about Durham Smythe's status. Smythe is primarily a blocking tight end, but if the Dolphins are going to use another TE not named Jonnu in the passing game, it shouldn't be Hill.
Smith's drive-killing penalties need to stop, and the only way to do that is to keep him on the bench. Miami has other options, including two undrafted players: Tanner Conner, who showed a lot of potential during camp, and rookie Hayden Rucci, who showed more promise during camp as well.
Whatever the Dolphins see in Hill should be a reason to keep him on the practice squad. The Dolphins have to stop watching big plays being called back before Hill doesn't know what he is doing. It's a problem that has to be addressed but knowing the Dolphins, it won't be.