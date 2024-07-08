Ranking the Miami Dolphins TEs room ahead of 2024 training camp
By Brian Miller
Looking at the Miami Dolphins tight ends room ahead of the 2024 training camp practices, they are better on paper, provided they are used to their abilities. There are six tight ends on the roster currently, but only three are likely to make the roster, at most, four. Here are our rankings of the group with camp almost here:
No. 6: Hayden Rucci - undrafted rookie
Hayden Rucci has a chance to make the Dolphins practice squad, and that is probably the best he can hope for when he enters camp. Miami may not be strong at tight end, but Rucci needs experience and development.
No. 5: Tanner Conner - entering his third season
In his two previous seasons with the Dolphins, Tanner Conner has appeared in 16 games and has been targeted three times. He does not have a reception. Conner has a slim shot to make the roster, and he may not land on the practice squad, depending on how many players the Dolphins keep on the 53 at this position.
No. 4: Julian Hill - entering his second season
Julian Hill caught six passes last season and played in 15 games, starting four of them. It was a good rookie showing for the undrafted rookie, but this year, the competition is a little tougher. If he isn't the fourth TE on the roster, Hill will probably end up on the practice squad and should. He has talent, but needs more time to develop.
No. 3: Jody Fortson Jr. - entering his third season
Statistically, Jody Fortson Jr. isn't all that different from the previous tight ends. He has 19 games and one start, 18 targets and 14 receptions, four touchdowns and 155 yards. He is a capable pass-catcher and a decent blocker. Fortson joins the Dolphins after spending his first two years with the Chiefs, during which time he was buried on the depth chart. He has enough talent to forge his place as the No. 3 TE on the Dolphins roster.
No. 2: Durham Smythe - entering his seventh season
We all might have laughed if anyone had said that Durham Smyte and not Mike Gesicki would still be on the roster six years after they were drafted. Still, here he is. Smythe is the perfect TE for the Mike McDaniel offense. He is a solid blocking tight end who can also catch passes. Last year he was the best TE on the team - this year, he won't enter the season being that No. 1 guy, but Smythe's contributions to the team are not only more valuable, but also more consistent.
No. 1: Jonnu Smith - entering his eighth season
Maybe you could argue that Smythe belongs here, but if Jonnu Smith has the season he had last year, the Dolphins offense is going to be clicking. Smith caught 50 passes for 582 yards and three touchdowns for the Falcons. This is what the Dolphins should expect from him this year in their offense. A better red zone threat than Smythe, Miami should turn to Smith when they are inside the 10-yard line. Smith was fantastic with the Titans and serviceable in a bad New England system, but with the Dolphins, he could be an additional seam threat.