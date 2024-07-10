Dolphins urged to consider ex-Cowboys CB for last-minute free agency move
What is Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier planning to do with the Xavien Howard money? On June 1, about $18 million in cap space became available and even more could be on the way if new contracts get done with Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill.
Even if those don't come to fruition, we'd love to see Grier help improve this team, particularly the secondary. While some fans are still dreaming of Justin Simmons heading to South Florida, could cornerback Stephon Gilmore make sense too? Bleacher Report seems to think so, highlighting him as one of three free agents the Dolphins 'must' reach out to.
Could the Dolphins end up making a move to sign Stephon Gilmore?
"Stephon Gilmore probably still wants to be a starter, but the Dolphins could carve out a role for him as the third corner if both parties are interested. Gilmore would get to play for a contender and Miami would receive extra insurance in the secondary to deal with the countless number of impressive passing attacks in the AFC. The goal is not just to compete with Kansas City, Buffalo, Cincinnati and others, but to beat them, and adding someone of Gilmore's caliber could help with that goal."- Bleacher Report's Joe Tansey
The 6-0, 190-pound Gilmore has loads of experience, as he first made his NFL debut back in 2012. He's a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-Team All Pro. Yeah, he's the kind of DB the Dolphins would love to help out, but only at the right price.
It's a bit of a surprise that Gilmore remains unsigned, but teams could be waiting to see how their CBs perform at camp before deciding to put an offer on the table. This might prove to be the case with the Dolphins, with the team itching to get on the field later this month.
There are plenty of unanswered questions for this team leading up to Day 1 of camp. Obviously, the Tagovailoa drama is at the top of the list, but there are other options for Grier to consider. This includes improving the DBs group. Gilmore would make sense and not a lot of people would complain if the Miami GM were to make a signing happen.