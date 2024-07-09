Tyreek Hill quote on losing to the Chiefs should inspire every Dolphins player
The agony of the late-season collapse for the Miami Dolphins is still fresh for a lot of people. The list includes star wideout Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins had the AFC East title basically on a platter, but the choke of a loss to the Titans opened the door for Buffalo to capture the glory.
That led to the Dolphins taking on the Chiefs in the Wild Card Round, with the streak of not winning a playoff game increasing to 24 years. Yeah, we don't have to tell you that it was brutal. Hill is still ticked off about how things went, with his latest thoughts being enough to not only remind his teammates of the pain, but it should also serve as motivation for the rest of the group.
Tyreek Hill remains upset over the postseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs
Hill wanted to punch his locker about 100 times? Good. Not that we want him to risk breaking a bone in his hand, but we're glad that he was so angry about the L at Arrowhead. Things were only made worse for Hill with the Chiefs being his former team. KC went on to win yet another Super Bowl title too.
Now, the Dolphins are getting ready for training camp and there's pressure to live up to the hype in 2024. There's no reason Miami shouldn't be in the hunt to win the division. It's been a brutal offseason for the Bills and the Jets, led by Aaron Rodgers, don't scare us.
Once Week 1 gets here, Hill, Tua Tagovailoa and others are going to hope to make an early-season statement. Hill is ticked off and rightfully so. What will wipe away the anger is for the Dolphins to start off hot and keep things that way. Then once the playoffs arrive, it's time to end the drought. Hill will play a big role in that.
Will he and Tagovailoa be doing so under new contracts? That could end up being the case. Regardless of if that happens or not, Miami simply must silence some haters in '24. There will be no better way to do that than for this entire squad to play together and also play to their abilities.