Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill could face 'immediate jury trial' in lawsuit with influencer
By Brian Miller
Tyreek Hill's legal issues are taking a new spin according to a report. The civil lawsuit against him might soon be going to jury. Sophie Hall has maintained that the Miami Dolphins wide receiver deliberately shoved her when he was giving her a private lesson in a football drill.
Hall claims that Hill was "embarrassed" after she pushed him back during a drill and then "forcefully and purposefully" charged at her, causing her to fall and break her leg. Hall is seeking $75,000 in damages, but the case has yet to go anywhere.
Now, she is asking the courts to move the case to a jury trial as soon as possible. According to reporter Andy Slater, the next available date would fall sometime after the start of the NFL season and the belief is the trial could take 7-10 days to complete.
The lawsuit against Tyreek Hill has taken a new turn
While the incident is yet another mark on Hill's character, he paid damages to a boat dock employee last summer after slapping him in the back of the head. Hill has yet to back down from the current claim and has not spoken publicly about the situation.
If a judge awards her a jury trial, it likely won't have an impact on Hill's season. He will miss some practice sessions, but more than likely, a judge will work the trial around the schedule.
Some have wondered why she would seek a jury trial now, and there are a few reasons. One, she could be fed up with the lagging of the current system, and two, things may not be going in her favor. Could this be a push to force Hill into conceding and not risk a larger award with a jury? It's possible, but it's too early to know the reasons.
The only fact that is currently known is that she apparently broke her leg at Hill's home during a session on football drills. Now, we must wait and see if this will end up going to a trial or not for the Miami wideout.