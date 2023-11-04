Dolphins vs. Chiefs, NFL Week 9: Everything You Need to Know
The Miami Dolphins are going international this Sunday when they head to Frankfurt, Germany for the first time ever to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
Time, Date, Location, and How to Watch
- When: Sunday, Nov. 5th, 9:30 AM EST
- Where: Deutsche Bank Park (Frankfurt, Germany)
- Channel: NFL Network (check your listings)
Game Overview
A Friendly Reunion
One of the biggest stories of this game will be Tyreek Hill facing his former team, the Chiefs.
Last offseason, Hill was set to have his contract extended by Kansas City. When things took a turn, he ended up going to the Dolphins.
Hill was a guest on "I Am Athlete," the podcast hosted by former NFL WR Brandon Marshall. When asked about why he chose to leave the Chiefs, he provided his perspective on the story.
"To be honest, it was a situation where my agent (Drew Rosenhaus) was trying to bait KC into giving me a contract. The idea was to never leave KC - and that's the first thing I told my agent by the way."- Tyreek Hill
Then, the idea of staying in KC started to change after phone calls with Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid, and general manager Brett Veach.
However, Hill says it was his personal connection with his agent and the persuasion that convinced him to head to the Dolphins.
According to Hill, he remembered what Rosenhaus told him:
"Reek, we're gonna get you traded for what you deserve. Bro, you deserve at least $70 million. I've been with you for four years now and I see the potential."- Drew Rosenhaus, Hill's agent
Since then, Hill has been flourishing with the Dolphins. This Sunday may feel like another game to him, but we won't hold his breath.
Another Tough Game Bites the Dust?
This is the third time this season that Miami find themselves in a game like this.
They will be facing another team with a winning record. In fact, it will be against a team with the same record they have.
The Chiefs have the same 6-2 record as the Dolphins. Last week, they dropped to that record after displaying their most disappointing performance to date in their 24-9 loss against the Broncos.
There is no doubt the Chiefs don't want a repeat of that loss. However, they come into this game as split favorites.
As for Miami, beating teams with winning records has been difficult for them. First, it was Buffalo, then it was Philadelphia.
The only teams they have beaten are those with losing records. If they can't beat a team as tough on offense as they are, what kind of a team are the Dolphins then?
Final Thoughts and Prediction
It will be interesting to see how the Chiefs offense will be functioning this time. Last week was a dumpster fire.
Patrick Mahomes, sick with the flu, had no touchdowns and two interceptions. The Chiefs offense fumbled three times in the first half alone.
Even though they have built up a great offense without Hill, there are still some things they need to figure out.
For instance, who else would make another reliable pass-catcher besides Travis Kelce? The Dolphins have a few of those with Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Speaking of the Dolphins, there is rumors going around that fans could possibly see the debuting, defensive duo of Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard on Sunday.
Even though that remains to be seen, the defense still needs help. Having Ramsey and Howard on the field will be good until the rest of the starting defense is fully recovered.
Howard, however, is still questionable with a groin injury. Terron Armstead is eligible to be taken off IR.
Other than that, more time is needed for the rest of the Dolphins defense.
That has been the missing link in the two losses they had. The Dolphins can't be a statement-making team if the offense is the only one making it.
If the defense can't put a stop to the Chiefs' offense, then Miami fans know how this one will end. Let's hope that's not the case.