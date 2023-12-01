Dolphins vs. Commanders best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Do the Waddle in Week 13)
The Miami Dolphins are in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the AFC and they can take another step in the right direction this Sunday when they take on the Washington Commanders in an interconference showdown.
In this article, we're talking touchdown scorers. I'm going to break down three members of the Dolphins you should bet on to score this weekend.
Best TD Bets for Dolphins vs. Commanders
- Jaylen Waddle Anytime TD (+135)
- Jeff Wilson Jr. Anytime TD (+110)
- Braxton Berrios Anytime TD (+550)
Jaylen Waddle Anytime TD (+135)
Jaylen Waddle has seen at least eight targets in three of the Dolphins' last four games, including last week where he racked up 114 yards. The defensive gameplan for teams for the rest of the season is likely going to evolve around stopping Tyreek Hill, that should open things up for Waddle. Between him and Hill, Waddle may not be the one that presents more betting value to find the end zone.
Jeff Wilson Jr. Anytime TD (+110)
Jeff Wilson has been getting more involved in the Dolphins' offense lately, not only on the ground but through the air as well, picking up three receptions for 17 yards against the Jets last week. He played 33% of snaps in that game, a season high. He has yet to record a rushing or receiving touchdown this season, but it's only a matter of time before he does.
Braxton Berrios Anytime TD (+550)
If any receiver not named Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle is going to score a touchdown, there's a good chance it's Braxton Berrios, who has already found the end zone once this season. He has had a quiet couple of weeks, but I think that just means we have a great chance to buy low on his value heading into Week 13.
If you want a longshot bet to find the end zone, Berrios is your guy.
