Dolphins vs. Patriots, Week 2: First Injury Report
The first injury report is out for the week 2 game between the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots game. The following injured players and their status are listed as follows:
Did Not Practice:
- RB Raheem Mostert (knee)
Limited Practice:
- OT Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee)
- DB Elijah Campbell (knee)
- TE Julian Hill (ankle)
- WR Jaylen Waddle (oblique)
Full Participation
- RB De'Von Achane (shoulder)
- CB Xavien Howard (thumb)
- SAF Brandon Jones (knee)
- OL Connor Williams (knee)
How These Injuries Can Impact Sunday's Game
It will be tough to not have Mostert on the field Sunday, especially when you think about his history of knee issues. He spent part of last season in the injury list and missed a game against the Texans on a busy November.
It's concerning that the list of running backs on the roster is growing short. If Mostert is out Sunday, I believe Salvon Ahmed will have to further step up his game.
However, if Achane is able to keep his injury from becoming more aggravated, Ahmed may not be taking the field alone.
Waddle might still need more time to heal, but the wide receivers are as good as gold with Tyreek Hill front and center.
The rest of the offense isn't so short-handed. If last week was any indication, they are looking their best so far.
Defensively, Armstead is still healing slowly. He can practice, but I see him missing out on Sunday's game.
I predict Isaiah Wynn and Robert Hunt would be the two best choices when thinking about who to start for the offensive tackles.
Howard's thumb injury shouldn't cause too much of a problem if he plays. If he's sidelined, however, I believe the team should put in Kader Kohou, who rose to the occasion last week with 9 tackles, one which included a sack.
The safeties also rose to the occasion as Jevon Holland and DeShon Elliott lead the defense. They should keep starting since Campbell is still absent and might be for another while.
Campbell hasn't practiced since he was injured in the preseason finale against the Jaguars.