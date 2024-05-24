Dolphins WR admits he was worried for his career after rough 2023 neck injury
It goes without saying, but the 2023 campaign didn't go according to plan for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Erik Ezukanma. The former fourth-round pick was hoping to make a splash for Mike McDaniel in his second pro season, but the opposite proved to be the case.
Ezukanma appeared in only two games last fall before suffering a neck injury, the same one that was giving him problems when he was still in college. Because of this, some people thought that maybe the arrival of Odell Beckham Jr. would open the door for him to be cut.
However, Ezukanma recently told the media that he was fully cleared late last season from his neck injury and that he's fired up to help this team on offense moving forward. He also admitted that there was a point last year where he was worried he might have to hang up his cleats:
Erik Ezukanma is fully cleared from the neck injury he suffered in 2023
Things really haven't gone according to plan for the third-year wideout, as he has only appeared in three games thus far in his Miami career. You've got to feel bad for him, but Ezukanma isn't down in the dumps at all. If anything, he's using his rough start to motivate himself for a brighter future.
Thus far at OTAs, Ezukanma has been turning some heads with his wheels and great hands. Need further proof of that? This photo speaks 1,000 words:
With all of the adversity he's had to overcome, Ezukanma is an easy guy to root for. The Dolphins WRs room is stacked, with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Beckham leading the way. Ezukanma will be in a battle to make the 53-man roster, but his strong play at OTAs has to be a good sign for him. Only time will tell if he's on the field come Week 1, but it's great to see he's been able to get himself healthy and in a spot to do so.