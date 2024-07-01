Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is a certified Hall of Famer and no one can argue that
While we don't want to think about it, retirement is going to arrive sooner rather than later for Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins superstar has cemented himself as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and one of the best at his position for his generation.
The team over at CBS Sports is clearly a huge fan of him too. In a new panel, a group of nine analysts voted on whether or not they think 12 current NFL stars will one day be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Hill received seven of nine votes. So, will he be Hall of Fame-bound within the next 10 years or so. Absolutely (insert expletive) yes.
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is still eyeing a new contract from the Miami Dolphins
"At this point, Hill has done everything he can do to warrant a future spot in Canton. He was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight seasons (he was an All-Pro returner as a rookie), has five All-Pro nods to his credit and has also led the NFL in touchdown receptions and touchdown catches (both occurred in 2023). "- CBS Sports panel
What else does Hill need to do here? He has been downright brilliant with the ball in his hands and nothing short of sensational for Dolphins head man Mike McDaniel since he made his way to South Florida.
Hill has been a First-Team All Pro selection in three of the last four seasons. Last year, he put up video game-type numbers with 119 receptions for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns. Congrats to all of you who had him on your fantasy football teams.
This upcoming campaign, Hill is going to be poised to put up big numbers once again. However, will he be doing so under a new contract? Since the 2023 campaign came to a close, Hill has been pushing for a raise from Chris Grier - the hope is that can get done this summer. That's up in the air, but what isn't is whether or not Hill will be a Hall of Famer down the road. He 100 percent deserves to be.