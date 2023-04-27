Don't expect the Miami Dolphins to make moves on the firs night of the NFL Draft
The 2023 NFL Draft will kick of tonight at 8 pm and while Miami Dolphins fans should want to watch, they should have no expectations for Miami to make moves.
There are numerous rumors making the social media pre-draft circuit today with Miami potentially making a move for Dalvin Cook or Derrick Henry as well as a rumor that Miami could have interest in moving up in the draft to take a running back.
Don't believe those rumors. The truth to any rumor will come on day two of the draft where the Miami Dolphins likely will trade back from 51 and more likely to move pick 84 in round three to acquire more draft picks in rounds 4 or 5.
Miami's pick total of four is the lowest for any team in the NFL this year. Despite the fact that Chris Grier has been rumored to want to move back up, Miami simply doesn't have the draft capital without dipping into the 2024 pool of picks of which they are a 3rd round pick short...part of the penalty for tampering.
Miami doesn't have the capital this year to make a bold move. They don't have the quality of players to get a first-round pick either, at least none they would want to part with.
We have previously discussed players that could be traded on day two or three and you can read those here.
The NFL Draft is a fun watch despite its lengthy 3 hours viewing because there are always those surprise moves and surprise draft picks. Will Miami be one of those making waves on Thursday night? No, just like last year when they didn't have a first-round draft pick, Miami will sit this one out.