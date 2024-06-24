Drew Rosenhaus throws cold water on potential Dolphins reunion with veteran OL
By Brian Miller
If you are not following along with Josh Moser on social media, you are doing it wrong. He sat down again with super-agent Drew Rosenhaus and got direct information on a former Dolphins player potentially rejoining the team.
Moser talked to Rosenhaus about Connor Williams. Williams' agent said that the veteran lineman will be ready for training camp and the start of the season. Moser asked Rosenhaus if there was a chance that Williams could end up signing back with Miami. Rosenhaus said that while Williams wouldn't rule out a return to the Dolphins, he does not see that as something the Dolphins would want to do.
A Connor Williams return to the Dolphins isn't looking likely
Rosenhaus cites the fact that the Dolphins added Aaron Brewer in the offseason. The Dolphins are not quite known for paying for guards and while Williams is more a guard than a center, the Dolphins are not likely going to throw money at him to convince him to stay in South Florida. That is a shame because he would be the perfect fit at right guard where the Dolphins still have a post-Robert Hunt hole to fill.
Rosenhaus finished by saying that wherever Williams signs will be at the center, and that is an important cog in all of this. If Williams is not wanting to play guard, there isn't a spot for him in Miami right now. He is reportedly negotiating with other teams, which leaves off a chance for the Dolphins.
While Rosenhaus did say he wouldn't rule anything out, the thought of Williams rejoining the Dolphins seems to be more or less dead moving forward. Some fans had hoped that maybe he'd end up suiting up for Miami after all this campaign, but we just don't see it happening.