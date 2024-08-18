Embattled Dolphins WR posts emotional message after breakout game vs. Commanders
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins wide receivers room is once again turning into a great competition, as Erik Ezukanma made a big statement against the Commanders on Saturday night. And you know what, he needed this performance.
Ezukanma has dealt with injury after injury, and despite an incredible offseason ahead of his rookie season, he has yet to impact a regular season game. That might change if things continue to develop. The embattled wideout had a great game against the Commanders, posting five receptions for 65 yards. When everything was over, and he was reflecting, he took to social media to make a bold yet perfectly acceptable statement:
That is the key that Ezukanma needs to keep in his mind. He missed most of last season dealing with an injury. His injury almost cost him his career. When the Dolphins headed into training camp, Ezukanma was an easy write-off, given the talent on the roster ahead of him. Now, he's here to remind everyone that he's going to battle for a Week 1 spot.
Erik Ezukanma looked fantastic in the Dolphins win over Washington
It might be too early to say EZ-E earned a place on the final 53, but he did himself a world of favors by showing up when called upon. Ezukanma may not have a role in the offense, but he is making a strong case to be kept over Willie Snead and with Odell Beckham Jr. still not practicing, Ezukanma should be competing for a role in the system - especially if OBJ doesn't return for the start of the year.
With Tyreek Hill, Braxton Berrios, Jaylen Waddle, and River Cracraft likely the top four and OBJ a question mark, the Dolphins have two spots open at most. Ezukanma has to beat out Malik Washington and against Washington, he turned in a much better performance. It's a start.