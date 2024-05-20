ESPN analyst has Miami Dolphins doubts due to brutal end-of-season stretch
We are still several months away from the 2024 NFL season getting underway, but people are already having their worries about the Miami Dolphins. Leave it to ESPN's Dan Orlovsky to have fans a bit more concerned about what's to come this fall and winter.
With the NFL schedule just dropping, plenty of people think the Dolphins can start off hot. However, there's a brutal end-of-the-season stretch, particularly with some cold-weather games, that could complicate life for Tua Tagovailoa and Co. Orlovsky was asked about Miami, and he made it quite clear he's not as confident in them ahead of Week 1 as he once was:
Should Dolphins fans be worried about the rough schedule to close out the season?
It's hard not to see Orlovsky's point here. Things start to get pretty dang tough once Thanksgiving gets here, as the Dolphins will head to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. Late November and a night game in Green Bay - yeah, that's not ideal.
After that, the Dolphins will host the Jets, head to Houston to take on the Texans, welcome the 49ers, play Sunday Night Football at Cleveland and then close out the season at home against the Jets and Aaron Rodgers. Those are six tough games against some really good opponents.
As good as Tagovailoa played last season, we've seen how inconsistent he can be when temperatures drop. After leading the NFL in passing yards last season, the hope is that Tagovailoa can have another brilliant year in 2024, but recent headlines are being dominated by his contract issues with general manager Chris Grier.
The expectation is that deal will be settled sooner rather than later. Having said that, Miami is still stacked on both sides of the ball, with Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb hopefully at 100 percent to close out the year too. Yes, Miami's schedule is tough, but they're still going to be in a strong position to win the AFC East and go on a deep postseason run. Nothing is going to change that.