ESPN breaks down what the Dolphins must do to become Super Bowl contenders
By Brian Miller
Everyone has their ideas of what the Miami Dolphins need to do to take the next step and become great. Many believe the Dolphins are on the verge, but they also believe Miami can just as easily regress instead of taking a needed step forward. On ESPN Live, Mina Kimes and Damien Woody discussed what Miami has to do to be successful in 2024.
Kimes begins discussing the fact that the Dolphins' defense needs to stay healthy. That can't be overstressed enough. Miami lost Bradley Chubb, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jerome Baker, Channing Tindall, and Jaelan Phillips down the stretch last season. You can't win with half of your starters on the sidelines. Health is a big issue facing the Dolphins in 2024:
Can the Miami Dolphins put themselves in the Super Bowl conversation this season?
While health is a concern, Tua Tagovailoa's ability to win important games is also discussed by Kimes. Sure, the haters will point out how correct she is and those that don't share that hate will point out how wrong she is. The truth is that Tua isn't a perfect quarterback. He needs time when he isn't unloading the ball in 2.5 seconds, something Kimes points out. He also isn't consistent when his first two reads are not available and he lacks the drive to take off when the pocket collapses. Tagovailoa needs to use his vision better downfield when moving.
Last year was interesting because Tagovailoa had a great season, but there were times when he was hesitant, most likely due to the concussions from the season before. Now a full season removed from that issue, he can be a little more confident when he needs to be, like pushing for an extra yard or two when he scrambles for a first down.
Woody, on the other hand, believes the Dolphins need to improve their pass-rushing. He points out the injuries, but he also believes that a big key to this will be Chop Robinson on the other side. He is correct. Miami did well with Chubb and Phillips, and AVG was good as well, but Emmanuel Ogbah wasn't, and the Dolphins need to get more consistent. Of course, we have our ideas as well on how the team can improve. Will they? We'll find out soon enough.