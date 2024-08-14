Failed Dolphins WR likely done with the Bills after being placed on IR
By Brian Miller
In 2023, his contributions to the Miami Dolphins were minimal. Now, he won't be making them pay in 2024 as a member of the rival Buffalo Bills. Chase Claypool was hoping to get his career back on the right track, but a major setback has already come in for him.
Claypool impressed Bills fans early in offseason workouts, but Miami supporters were quick to tell the real story of how he played in games. Unfortunately, Claypool has been dealing with a toe injury and the team has decided to place him on Injured Reserve.
Chase Claypool may find it hard to get another job when he recovers
The former Pittsburgh draft pick hasn't made his teams overly thrilled with his efforts and at times he has been more of a locker room cancer. He talked his way out of Pittsburgh, which traded him to the Bears.
After two half seasons that totaled 20 games, the Bears had enough and traded him to Miami. The Dolphins managed to get four receptions for 26 yards out of him. The Bills thought they would be able to mold him. That won't happen now.
The injury is for his toe, so the two sides could come to an injury settlement and he could return to the team after that, but more than likely, Claypool will rehab and then try again to join a different NFL roster. A future with him in Buffalo doesn't seem likely.
At some point, however, his past is going to keep him from making a football team. Claypool looked like a star early on in his career, but it's been a rough recent stretch for him. Who knows if we'll even see him take the field for a contest this campaign. He wanted to make things work in Buffalo, but it just wasn't meant to be.