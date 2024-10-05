Final Dolphins injury report for Week 5 leaves them with no excuses in these 3 areas
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are healthier than they have been all year. That's not to say they don't have injuries, but on Sunday against the New England Patriots, Miami will almost be at full strength.
Tua Tagovailoa and Jaelan Phillips are not on the active roster. Phillips was moved to injured reserve earlier in the week and Tagovailoa will potentially come off the list in three weeks, but the rest of the injured players have a good chance to get back on Sunday.
Only four players have an injury designation for Week 5: Jordan Poyer (ruled out), Skylar Thompson, Odell Beckham, and Cam Smith (all questionable). NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Beckham will play.
Poyer is the only player who has been ruled out, but he shouldn't be terribly missed against the Patriots. With the health of the team finally steering in the right direction, there are no excuses for this week's game.
Player
Injury
Status
Jordan Poyer, S
Shin
Out
Skylar Thompson, QB
Ribs
Questionable
Odell Beckham, WR
Knee
Questionable
Cam Smith, CB
Hamstring
Questionable
3 areas Dolphins must improve with a healthier team in Week 5
1. Dolphins defense must dictate the outcome of the game on Sunday
Miami is ranked 32nd in total offense, but New England is 31st. The Dolphins will either stay where they are or move up a spot. That depends on how the defense plays. Miami's problems have been far less defensive than offensive, but if the team can't control the clock, the defense will again be on the field far too long and get worn out by the fourth quarter.
The Dolphins have to start making turnovers. Anthony Weaver's unit has only made four takeaways this season.
Generating positive plays to get the defense off the field will be the first step to getting a win. They have to force Jacoby Brissett into bad throws and take advantage by getting their hands on the ball. Sacks, interceptions, and fumbles will give Miami a chance to win. The defense may not be able to rely on simply holding the Patriots to three-and-outs, considering Miami can't drive the ball offensively.
2. Mike McDaniel has to find something that works and stick with it
If the offense is going to produce, McDaniel has to stick with what is working, stop trying to manufacture big plays, and instead just let the offense do the work. The Dolphins have to be more disciplined and physical. Last week, McDaniel said that whatever preparations they were doing in practice was not transferring to the games. That can't be an excuse this week.
If the running game is working, McDaniel shouldn't stray away from it. Keep pounding the ball. McDaniel is an aggressive coach, and that tends to pull him away from the four- and five-yard gains that work to the deep passes and crossing patterns that are more electric. The Patriots have a good defense. Take what they give them and adjust the game plan from there.
3. Field position is the biggest asset for Dolphins against Patriots
It was fun watching the Dolphins spread the field and create problems for defenses, but teams have figured out how to defend their speed. McDaniel has always been an aggressive head coach. When it is 4th-and-2 or closer, the Dolphins' head coach is confident they can pick up the first no matter where they are on the field.
In some cases, the numbers work in their favor. Facing a long field goal or a punt, going for it on 4th-and-short has become the norm in the NFL, but McDaniel isn't consistently succeeding and as a result, Miami is giving up good field position.
They can't afford to do that anymore, and McDaniel needs to start punting the ball. Against bad teams like the Patriots, pinning them deep on their side of the field is what will give the Dolphins the best chance to win.
McDaniel has to coach smarter. So far this season, he is being outcoached by everyone he faces. If that doesn't change on Sunday, he will get beat by a first-year head coach of one of the worst teams in the league.