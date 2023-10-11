Final Look: 3 takeaways from the Miami Dolphins win over the Giants
After a huge loss to the Buffalo Bills last week, the Miami Dolphins bounced back into the win column with a 31-16 win over the New York Giants.
The victory, however, would not be so without a few bumps in the road. The team still has more work to do if they intend to be a bigger threat to the league and those who will come their way.
Right now, let's take a look at my top three takeaways from the game this past Sunday:
1. Three Turnovers Won't Do At All
As mentioned, this game had a few bumps in the road. One of those bumps was the three turnovers made by the Dolphins offense.
One of those turnovers was Tua Tagovailoa's first interception of the game. That led to a 102-yard pick-six for the Giants, their first touchdown in the first half of a game this season.
The turnovers were pretty unlucky, but it didn't create a huge blunder within the Dolphins.
Now, this doesn't mean that the offense should be off the hook for these mistakes. The toughest of tests is still to come for Miami, and things like that can't be accepted if they plan to stay on top.
2. Speedy Superstars
The offense once again delivers a stellar performance that keeps them at the top of the league.
At the centerfold of the offense are De'Von Achane, Raheem Mostert, and Tyreek Hill. Their performances in this game have been nothing short of remarkable.
Achane continues to be the next big running back star in the league. He recorded another 11 carries for 151 yards and a 76-yard touchdown.
Mostert bounced back from a disappointing performance, recording 10 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown.
Hill still shines among the Dolphins' wide receivers as he finished with eight receptions for 181 yards and a 69-yard touchdown.
Records like these would give all other offensive teams a run for their money.
3. Are They Ready For The Next Games?
The Dolphins' next opponent are the Carolina Panthers, the only winless team remaining in the NFL.
The Panthers were blown out by the Detroit Lions last week, but they were somehow finding their rhythm before that.
However, when it comes down to it, the Dolphins can outmatch the Panthers on both sides.
Facing Carolina will be more of a preparation for another tough test that will come the week after. That would be the Philadelphia Eagles, last year's Super Bowl runner-up.
The whole Dolphins team must be top-notch to win against the Eagles. Then, they will have a rematch against a struggling Patriots team less than two weeks from now.
The offense looks great, but the defense needs more time to get it together if they intend to wipe the floor with their upcoming opponents.
Otherwise, there will be even more losses in their record.