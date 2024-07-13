First-year Dolphins players who may not play a single snap in 2024
By Brian Miller
Jody Fortson Jr.
Jody Fortson Jr. is an intriguing player the Dolphins signed in free agency. He has NFL experience, but not a lot of it. He was buried on the Chiefs depth chart and should be close to a lock to make the Dolphins roster. If he does, he still may not see much of any playing time.
Miami loves what they have in Durham Smythe, and Jonnu Smith is an excellent addition for Mike McDaniel. The Dolphins also liked what they saw in Julian Hill, who will enter the camp as a fringe roster player in 2024.
Fortson has to make the roster, but the Dolphins could keep him on the 53 and still keep him inactive on Sundays. I find this to be a big stretch, honestly, but I have also seen this happen before. Miami is likely to carry only four tight ends at most, and if Smith and Smythe stay healthy this year, there is little incentive to dip into the deeper part of this roster.