Former Dolphins QB Mike White joining the Bills and fans are have a blast about it
By Brian Miller
Mike White is joining the Buffalo Bills practice squad, according to reports, and Miami Dolphins fans are having a great time with the news.
Adam Schefter is reporting that the recently released veteran backup is joining the Bills' practice squad. The Dolphins released White after he was unable to impress more than Skylar Thompson, who, in reality, didn't impress anyone either. Now, he will give the Bills an emergency third quarterback.
On "X," fans have had a good time with the addition that the Bills are only interested in gathering intel on the Dolphins' offense. Bills fans have pointed out that they don't need it.
Of course, there are also the myriad of Marvel Thanos references saying White is collecting AFC East teams like Infinity Stones. Dolphins fans don't seem too worried about White joining the Bills. He wasn't very good with the Jets or the Dolphins, and as a third quarterback, he won't give much to the Bills outside of his knowledge of Miami's tendencies.
The Dolphins currently do not have a third quarterback and are likely in no big rush to get one.
As for the Dolphins, there is still no third QB but they have other worries before getting to that problem. They have four WRs on the roster which isn't good. They have no long snapper after releasing Blake Ferguson late on Tuesday afternoon. They have depth problems at guard and along the defensive line.
Miami didn't add much in free agency as Chris Grier instead looked to return players on one-year contracts for minimum deals. It benefited the team so they could get deals done with other players, specifically Jaylen Waddle and Tua Tagovailoa but it left the team deprived of depth. Given Chris Grier's propensity to sign players with injury histories it is not a surprise that his roster is currently banged up. Miami will start filling out their practice squad on Wednesday.