Full list of Miami Dolphins outgoing Free Agents and the situation they are currently in
The Miami Dolphins, like the rest of the NFL, will hit free agency running in mid-March. Everything you need to know, we have.
By Brian Miller
Chris Grier will once again attempt to turn the Miami Dolphins into a Super Bowl-caliber franchise and it will begin on March 13th.
Grier and the Dolphins face what could be a critical offseason. After back-to-back playoff appearances and back-to-back losses in the first round, Miami has to get better.
In 2023, the season was marred by two things, the Dolphins' inability to beat teams over .500 consistently and the December swoon that lost the AFC East to the Bills in week 17.
The Dolphins will have 24 free agents in 2024. They will enter the 2024 offseason needing Guard, Tackle, Linebacker, CB, defensive tackle, and WR help. They also need to address Safety. You can read our opinions on who should stay or go, by clicking here.
Unrestricted free agents: 24 (Note: Spotrac.com has Cecrick Wilson, Jr. and Jerome Baker listed as impending UFAs but neither of them are free agents. Both, according to Overthecap.com are under contract in 2024. Baker is under contract until 2025).
Christian Wilkins
Robert Hunt
Connor Williams
Braxton Berrios
Andrew Van Ginkel
Isaiah Wynn
Nik Needham
DeShon Elliot
Chase Claypool
Eli Apple
Salvon Ahmed
Raekwon Davis
Justin Bethel
Kendall Lamm
Jake Bailey
Brandon Jones
Tyler Kroft
River Cracraft
Elijah Campbell
Calvin Munson
Justin Houston
Bruce Irvin
Jonotthan Harrison
Restricted free agent - Robert Jones is the only RFA on the Dolphins roster.
Exclusive Rights Free Agents - The Miami Dolphins do no have any in 2024.
Last off-season Chris Grier handed out a lot of one year contracts. Those will not be as easy to dish in 2024. Some players will want more security and others have earned a multi-year deal.
Dolphins free agents that will command a minimum 2-year extension.
- Christian Wilkins - At least 4 years
- Andrew Van Ginkel - 3 to 4 year deal
- Robert Hunt - At least 4 years
- Connor Williams - 2 years
- DeShon Elliot - 2 years
- Raekwon Davis - At least 2 years
- Brandon Jones - At least 2 years
Free agents the Miami Dolphins could re-sign on team-friendly deals.
River Cracraft
- Braxton Berrios
- Elijaih Campbell
- Kendall Lamm
- Nik Needham
- Salvon Ahmed
Robert Jones shouldn't be a question for Chris Grier.
Once an undrafted free agent, Jones has shown his ability to provide quality depth to the offensive line. He has played left guard for Miami and got some work at center late in the year as an emergency center. Jones is still developing and while he shouldn't be penciled in as a starter, the Dolphins should keep him on the roster.
Connor Williams - Williams is an interesting player to watch. I think the Dolphins will re-sign him but not until deep into free agency or even after the draft.
Xavien Howard is not a free agency but it is worth noting that the Dolphins will need to trim salary and Howard is a player to watch early in the free agency period. Howard could end up a post-June 1st release but the Dolphins may not actually release him until then. Howard has an injury clause that if released could guarantee portions of his salary that hit immediately. Howard finished the year injured so the Dolphins have to be sure he is healthy before they cut him, if they opt to do so.
Will the Miami Dolphins make big moves in free agency and what is their cap situation?
The Dolphins will be just north of $51 million over the salary cap for 2024. They will have to make roster moves that will include cuts and restructured deals. Miami could gain as much as $100 million if they make the moves to do so.
Miami will not have a lot of spending power and more than likely, they will concentrate more on 3rd tier players when the market opens in March.