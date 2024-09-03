Grading the Miami Dolphins and the rest of the AFC East entering 2024
Since 2009, only two teams have claimed titles in the AFC East. The New England Patriots won the first 11 division crowns over that span, and the Buffalo Bills have owned the top spot each of the last four seasons.
What about the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets? The former hasn’t won an AFC East title since 2008, while the Green and White owned the division in 2002 and have not claimed in since.
In 2023, this foursome sent two teams to the playoffs for the third consecutive year. Will that be the case when the dust settles on the NFL’s 105th campaign?
How the 4 AFC East teams grade out entering the 2024 season
Miami Dolphins
There was plenty for GM Chris Grier to do this offseason in terms of getting under the cap. Still, Miami added wideout Odell Beckham Jr., who starts the season on the PUP list. There’s a new center in Aaron Brewer (Titans), and tight end Jonnu Smith looks to make an impact on Mike McDaniel’s passing attack.
The pass rush is still a bit of a concern. Bradley Chubb (team-high 11.0 sacks in 2023) is on the PUP list, and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (9.0 sacks in 2023) is now a member of the Raiders. Jaelen Phillips played in only eight games this past season. Meanwhile, veteran newcomer Calais Campbell and 2024 first-round pick Chop Robinson (1-Penn State) hope to contribute immediately in this key department.
Grade: B+
Buffalo Bills
The reigning AFC East champions also had their share of work to do when it came to the salary cap. They parted ways with standouts such as safety Jordan Poyer and center Mitch Morse. They watched 2023 sack leader Leonard Floyd sign with the 49ers, and would trade four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs to Houston.
There’s currently a youth movement going on in Orchard Park. General manager Brandon Beane drafted 10 players in April, eight of which are on the active roster. Rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman joins a revamped wide receiving corps that includes Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
A run of five straight playoff appearances and four consecutive AFC East titles may indeed be in jeopardy.
Grade: C+
New England Patriots
From 11 straight AFC East titles from 2009-19 and five Super Bowl appearances (3 wins) over that span, to three losing seasons in four years. Bill Belichick is out and Jerod Mayo is in. Veteran Jacoby Brissett will be the Patriots’ Week 1 starter, but the third overall pick in April’s draft (Drake Maye) is waiting in the wings.
The recent decision to part ways with pass-rusher Matt Judon may also be an indication that this is a team that will be doing a lot of shifting around during Mayo’s debut as an NFL head coach. The defense should be solid, but the Patriots are looking to bounce back from a year in which they finished 30th in the league in total offense and were tied for last in the NFL in points scored (236). Foxborough wasn’t built in a day.
Grade: C
New York Jets
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers certainly hopes to last more than four plays in 2024. The Jets added some veteran insurance on the offensive line in tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses, the latter playing for the Jets in 2021. A healthy Mike Williams would certainly be a complement to wideout Garrett Wilson.
Unfortunately for the club, it swung a deal with the Eagles for star pass-rusher Haason Reddick. He wants to be paid and now has requested a trade from a team he has yet to suit up for. That puts a bit of a black mark on GM Joe Douglas’ offseason, especially when you consider ‘23 team sack leader Bryce Huff signed with Philadelphia. The Jets have not reached the playoffs since 2010, the NFL’s longest active drought.
Grade: B