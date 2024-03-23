Grading the Dolphins and the rest of the AFC East offseason (so far) in 2024
What kind of grade has the Miami Dolphins earned for their work in 2024?
Miami Dolphins
You knew there were going to be some tough decisions for GM Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel to make when it came to the roster. Four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard (a post-June 1st designation), veteran defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, and outside linebacker Jerome Baker were among the early cuts. Howard and Ogbah remain unsigned, while Baker latched on with the Seattle Seahawks.
The team also opted not to put the franchise tag on star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. He hit the open market and wasn’t out there long, inking a lucrative deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Emerging outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel signed with the Vikings while starting right guard Robert Hunt is now with the Carolina Panthers.
To fill the void left by Wilkins’ departure, the team added numerous defensive linemen, but no really big names. On the other hand, the linebacking corps will benefit from the additions of Anthony Walker Jr., Jordyn Brooks and edge rusher Shaquil Barrett. The latter will certainly help an area that was ravaged by injuries late in 2023.
The secondary should benefit from the arrival of former Bills’ safety Jordan Poyer, as well as veteran cornerback Kendall Fuller. Aaron Brewer takes over at center, and tight end Jonnu Smith could be a sneaky good addition. Keep in mind that the Dolphins have just six picks in April’s draft.