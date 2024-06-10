Hall of Famer Kurt Warner defends Tua Tagovailoa after another analyst ripped him
By Brian Miller
Former Super Bowl quarterback and Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner knows a thing or two about playing in the NFL and about playing on a high-octane offense. Warner praised Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, with some of his detractors still making some more comments against him.
Warner took to "X" to voice his opinion after Greg Cosell called Tua a "system quarterback." This is a narrative that is held by many in the media. Clearly Tua has benefited more from the system installed by Mike McDaniel but let's be honest, there wasn't a "system" in place at all under Brian Flores. It was a mess.
Kurt Warner is a big fan of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's game
Warner wouldn't stop there, either. In a social media post again this week on "X," Warner called Tua his top "anticipatory thrower" ahead of Brock Purdy and Joe Burrow. That's quite the compliment and it shows how much Warner respect's Tagovailoa's game.
The former NFL quarterback rarely speaks without having some idea of what he is talking about. He tends to study film analysis quite closely and, again, knows what it is like to play at the NFL level. His Rams were known for their high-powered offensive play built on quick reads and speed.
Tagovailoa is quite possibly the best QB in the NFL when it comes to anticipation and for the most part throughout his career, he has been very good at knowing where his receivers are supposed to be. It is one of the reasons many consider him to be one of the most accurate QBs in the league.
For the Dolphins, 2024 will be a critical year for them and their star signal-caller. They have an incredibly tough stretch at the end of the season and are coming off two consecutive playoff entries without a victory. Miami is hoping to change that. While McDaniel is not on the hot seat, nor should he be, Miami is about to make a large investment in their future with a Tagovailoa extension. That will put more pressure on McDaniel to produce more in the postseason.