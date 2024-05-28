Mike McDaniel reveals biggest difference he's noticed in Tua Tagovailoa at OTAs
With Tua Tagovailoa about to enter Year 5 in the NFL and Year 3 working under head man Mike McDaniel, the hope is that the star Miami Dolphins signal-caller will be able to elevate his game. McDaniel, speaking with the media, has little doubt that will end up happening.
McDaniel was asked about differences he's seen in his stud QB since OTAs got started. A lot of people have noticed Tagovailoa has shown up about 10-15 pounds lighter, but McDaniel had something else in mind when giving props to No. 1:
Mike McDaniel has been impressed with Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa this offseason
As noted by beat writer Joe Schad, Tagovailoa has been throwing the ball around with more 'force' according to McDaniel. Obviously, this is great to see and something that's been needed for him. Tagovailoa led the NFL in passing yards last season, tossing for 4,624.
However, some of his interceptions - he had 14 on the year - were downright infuriating, as he tried to squeeze the ball into tight windows, but he had nowhere near the amount of zip that was needed to find his man. More force on his throws will help with that issue, though we're not encouraging him to try and thread the needle in a rough situation.
Tagovailoa has been working with personal QB coach John Beck in recent months, which is clearly making an impact for him. Interestingly enough, Beck was a QB on the Washington roster back in 2011 when McDaniel was on staff there. McDaniel said there's familiarity between the two, which is a plus in this situation.
After the abysmal end to the 2023 season, it's clear Tagovailoa has been motivated to try and silence his haters. Between the body transformation and the extra mustard on his throws, it's looking like we can expect an improved Tagovailoa in '24. Will it be enough to help the Dolphins win the AFC East title and go on a deep postseason run? Ask us again in a few months how we're feeling.