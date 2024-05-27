Raheem Mostert quote on Tua Tagovailoa's transformation will hype up Dolphins fans
It goes without saying, but there has been a lot of focus on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this offseason. Countless people are waiting to see how much general manager Chris Grier is going to give him in his new deal - it's only a matter of time before things get done.
However, Tagovailoa is also receiving a lot of attention because of how different he looks. Tagovailoa has dropped about 10-15 pounds, showcasing a body transformation that has a lot of people fired up. Leave it to Raheem Mostert to get fans even more excited, as he's pumped up with what Tagovailoa has been able to get done in recent months.
Raheem Mostert has been impressed with Tua Tagovailoa's offseason weight loss
"I think that he's looking in the best form, in the best shape of his life. He's taking care of himself, taking care of his body and he's trying to do some remarkable things this year."- Raheem Mostert speaking with Ross Tucker
With his weight loss, Tagovailoa is now expected to be much more agile in the pocket. Could we see him break free for more long runs in 2024? We're not expecting Tagovailoa to look like Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen, but a leaner version of himself is going to be fantastic for the Miami offense.
The Dolphins are entering the 2024 campaign with monster expectations and it will be on Tagovailoa, Mostert, Tyreek Hill and the other playmakers on O to help this team get to the next level. The Dolphins are hoping to win the AFC East after losing out on the division title last winter.
Things were only made worse with the AFC Wild Card Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the eventual Super Bowl champions. Only time will tell if the Dolphins can get some revenge on the Bills in 2024, but a fit Tagovailoa and a healthy Mostert will be massive for this squad moving forward.