Head-to- Head: Tua Tagovailoa vs Josh Allen
Miami Dolphins will face this Sunday the Buffalo Bills in the Highmark Stadium. In the actual season, the Dolphins are undefeated with a record of 3-0, while the Bills record is 2-1, but the duel is between quarterbacks. In both teams, two players can excel in any situation during the game. These players are Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Allen.
Both quarterbacks have good numbers in this start season, but one has the advantage. In terms of passing, Allen has more passes completed, with a total of 80, while Tua only has 72. The Bills player has more attempted passes than Tagovailoa, with a total of 110, nine more than the Dolphins player. But when it comes to the yards gained by passing, Tua is a step ahead, with a total of 1,024, while Josh has gained 728 yards.
With the actual presence of both teams, it is logical that the Dolphin quarterback has more touchdowns than Alle, with a total of 8 touchdowns, while Buffalo's number 17 has only 5.
As seen above, the Dolphins' No. 1 has the upper hand. But what happened in the past?
In the five times these two players have faced each other, Josh Allen has won four times, while Tua only won once. Since 2021, Allen has dominated the game against the Dolphins since Tua is part of the starting squad.
Allen has 1,356 passing yards in the five times he faced Tua, while the former Alabama QB has only 999. Tua has thrown four interceptions, while Allen only has three. But the number that interests any football fan is how many touchdown passes each quarterback made. This record favors the Bills quarterback with 13 touchdowns, while Tagovailoa has only four touchdowns against Allen.