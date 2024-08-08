How much should you expect Tua Tagovailoa to play in the preseason?
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are about to play their first preseason game of the 2024 season, and many want to know how much time Tua Tagovailoa will spend on the field during the team's three games.
Miami will play the Falcons and Commanders at home for the next two weeks before finishing on the road against the Buccaneers to wrap up the exhibition season. This week, most starters will not play in the first game. How much will Tua play?
Tua Tagovailoa against the Falcons
Dolphins fans should not spend too much time hoping to see Tagovailoa against the Falcons. Miami didn't play him a lot last season in the summer, and risking his health in a meaningless game doesn't make much sense. Miami spent the week conducting joint practices with the Falcons, and that should be good enough for Mike McDaniel. If Tagovailoa does play, don't expect more than a series at most.
Tua Tagovailoa against the Commanders
The second game of preseason will see Miami once again hosting at Hard Rock. If Tagovailoa is going to play any significant time this preseason, it would be against the Commanders. Should he tweak anything, the Dolphins would have nearly three weeks to get him healthy for the start of the season. Tagovailoa potentially will take the field, but don't expect more than a couple of series at most. If he lasts an entire quarter, that would be surprising.
Tua Tagovailoa against the Buccaneers
Miami will wrap up their preseason, get ready for the regular season, and start thinking long and hard about the final 53 roster. Tagovailoa should not play in this game, even for a series, as it makes little sense to stick him out there given there would only be two weeks before the start of the season.
Miami needs to get its QB some work in a game-type situation and doing so in Week 2 of the preseason makes the most sense. It is highly unlikely that he plays any significant amount of time in Week 1 or Week 3 - fans heading to watch the games live should expect him to not be on the field much, if at all.