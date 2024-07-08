How many preseason games will the Miami Dolphins play in 2024?
By Brian Miller
The slate of NFL preseason games is only a month away, as teams will head back to training camp at the end of July. Will the Miami Dolphins play three of four preseason games this year? We take a look to find out the who and the when of each preseason contest.
This year, the Dolphins will play only three games, but over the next couple of years, that number is likely going to be reduced to as little as one if Roger Goodell has his way. The commissioner doesn't see the benefit of preseason games and wants an 18th regular season game added to the schedule. For now, though, Miami fans have the following games to look forward to in August before the real fun begins in September:
Preseason Week 1: Falcons at Dolphins
Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. - Miami will not only host the Falcons, but they will also host pre-game combined practice sessions with Atlatna as well. This game will not be a primetime game during the first full week of preseason.
Preseason Week 2: Commanders at Dolphins
Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. - Miami will again host a team from the NFC and this week will also feature a practice session with the Commanders in the lead up to the game. This game is not going to be a primetime game either, though we could get a first look at No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels.
Preseason Week 3: Dolphins at Tampa Bay
Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m. - Miami will travel to northwest Florida to take on the Buccaneers in their final weekend of preseason football. When they return home, it will be time to make roster cuts and prepare for the start of the season. The Dolphins will host the Jaguars in Week 1 of the NFL kickoff week.