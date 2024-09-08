How to listen to Dolphins vs. Jaguars NFL Week 1 game on the radio
By Brian Miller
The NFL season kicked off on Thursday and Friday nights, but now the real season begins with a full slate of Sunday games, including the Miami Dolphins hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Dolphins are hoping that Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa can lead the team to a third consecutive playoff appearance in 2024.
Dolphins fans can't wait to see who will score the first touchdown. Will it be a pass from Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill, or a run by Raheem Mostert or De'Von Achane?
One thing is for certain: if you can't watch the game live, the radio still provides the best way to keep up with and follow the action on the field. Sometimes, there is nothing like hearing, "Moving from left to right, on your radio dial!"
Game Details
The game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium, with kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.
The Dolphins will start Tua Tagovailoa and the Jaguars will start Trevor Lawrence. Both quarterbacks received huge contract extensions this offseason. Lawrence is tied with Bengals' Joe Burrow as the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.
Tua will start his fifth NFL season and has led the team to consecutive playoff appearances under Mike McDaniel. Tyreek Hill enters his third season with the Dolphins alongside Jaylen Waddle, who is entering his fourth NFL season.
Local Radio Stations
Miami Dolphins Radio Network
You can listen to the game via the Dolphins Radio Network. Here are the stations to know:
- BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG)
- WIOD 610-AM
- SiriusXM Channel 111 or 230
Jimmy Cefalo is the play-by-play announcer and is joined by analyst Joe Rose.
Spanish commentary
To listen to the game in Spanish, tune into WTZU-HD2 94.9 FM. Roly Martin is on play-by-play, and Eduardo Martell is the analyst.
Local radio markets
Miami/Ft. Lauderdale
- WINZ - 940 AM
- WBGG - 105.9 FM
- West Palm Beach - WUUB 106.3
- Key West - WAVK 97.7 FM
- Port St. Lucie - WCZR 101.7
Subscription-based programming
Sirius XM radio will allow you to listen to all live NFL games in your car or at home with a service subscription.