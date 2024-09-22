How to listen to Dolphins vs. Seahawks NFL Week 3 game on the radio
By Brian Miller
Week 3 of the NFL season is here and the Miami Dolphins are looking to bounce back after another ugly loss to the Buffalo Bills. Will they be able to get the job done on the road on Sunday against an NFC West power?
The Dolphins are coming into today's game without their starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He will miss at least the next four games after being put on Injured Reserve. Miami will also be without Raheem Mostert, who was injured in Week 1. He missed last week's game as well. The Dolphins could also be without wide receiver Malik Washington.
The Seahawks will be without starting running back Kenneth Walker III, but Zach Charbonnet is more than capable of carrying the extra workload. A lot is on the line in this one. If you're set to watch the game on TV, CBS is your answer. So, how about the radio options?
Dolphins vs. Seahawks Game Details
The game will be played in Seattle, with kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET. Miami will start Skylar Thompson against Geno Smith. The Seahawks are favored to win and come into Week 2 at 2-0, while the Dolphins are 1-1 after being destroyed by the Bills in Week 2. Today's game will mark only the third time Thompson has started an NFL game. He is 1-2 previously with one loss to the Bills in the 2022 Wild Card round of the playoffs. As mentioned above, the game will be televised on CBS.
Local Radio Stations
Miami Dolphins Radio Network
You can listen to the game via the Dolphins Radio Network.
- BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG)
- WIOD 610-AM
- SiriusXM Channel 111 or 230
Analyst Joe Rose is joined in the booth by play-by-play announcer Jimmy Cefalo.
Spanish commentary
To listen to the game in Spanish, tune into WTZU-HD2 94.9 FM. Roly Martin is on play-by-play, and Eduardo Martell is the analyst.
Local Radio Markets
Miami/Ft. Lauderdale
- WINZ - 940 AM
- WBGG - 105.9 FM
- West Palm Beach - WUUB 106.3
- Key West - WAVK 97.7 FM
- Port St. Lucie - WCZR 101.7
Subscription-based programming
Sirius XM Radio is a subscription-based service. You can only listen to games on the higher subscription tier, but there are free trials typically available.