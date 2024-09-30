How to listen to the Dolphins on Monday Night Football against the Titans in Week 4
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will play another primetime game this year on Monday night against the Tennessee Titans. Miami is hoping to end a two-game skid early in the season that has not left fans hopeful for a successful campaign.
Miami has been without Tua Tagovailoa for one full game, with three more to go and tonight will mark Tyler Huntley's first career start for the Dolphins. Despite the home game, the Titans opened as favorites early in the week.
Miami has to hope Huntley can do something because Skylar Thompson looked rough, and Tim Boyle didn't show enough to warrant a start over Huntley, who has been with the team for two weeks now.
Dolphins vs. Titans Game Details
Kickoff for tonight's game will be at 7:30 p.m. ET. Miami gets the early slot of a back-to-back Monday night double-header. The Lions and Seahawks kickoff at 8:15 in the second of two games tonight.
Tonight's game will be held at Hard Rock Stadium and it brings with it an interesting twist. The Titans last victory was against the Dolphins in 2023 at Hard Rock on Monday night. The Dolphins gave up a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Local Radio Stations
Miami Dolphins Radio Network
You can listen to the game via the Dolphins Radio Network.
- BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG)
- WIOD 610-AM
- SiriusXM Channel 111 or 230
Joe Rose and Jimmy Cefalo will call the game.
Spanish commentary
- WTZU-HD2 94.9 FM. Roly Martin: Play-by-play and Eduardo Martell: Analyst.
Local Radio Markets
Miami/Ft. Lauderdale
- WINZ - 940 AM
- WBGG - 105.9 FM
- West Palm Beach - WUUB 106.3
- Key West - WAVK 97.7 FM
- Port St. Lucie - WCZR 101.7
National Radio
- ESPN radio will broadcast the game live for everyone to enjoy. Will Miami post a win? We'll find out soon.