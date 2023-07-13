I'm 100% positive that the NFL, no the world, is not ready for full-arm sleeve Tua Tagovailoa
By Matt Serniak
If you thought Tua Tagovailoa wearing a helmet built for the Juggernaut who was also mastering the discipline of Jiu Jitsu while also making a commitment to ideaology of asking for seconds was going to be a problem for the rest of the NFL, then I must say that defenses and all their coaches are going to be shaking in thier cleats when they get a load of full arm sleeve tattooed Tua Tagovailoa.
Defensive coordinators are going to be clutching their playbooks and everything they hold dear like coach Red Bealiou once did when they see that Tua upgraded his once shoulder tattoo to what appears to be a full arm tattoo.
Credit Tua for going the extra mile in trying to gain some extra weight so that it will be harder for him to get hurt when defenders attempt to bring him to the Earth by getting the extra ink. It's nice to see that Tua thinks that the whole it's a game of inches mantra is for commoners and that guys that are committed to winning and excellence know it's a game of milligrams.
Seeing the evolution of Tua's body art reminds me of when Roman Reigns first got his ink. He started with a terrific-looking shoulder tattoo which eventually morphed into the full sleeve. It took a bit longer for Reigns to make the upgrade than Tua but Tua knows this is a make-or-break year for him so I get why he wasted zero time in completing the whole sleeve. I'm not saying that Tua is in line to join Roman Reigns in the Bloodline or anything like that but I'm also not not saying that either.
Adding some extra weight to his arm in the form of ink thus leading to being able to throw the ball harder and farther which in turn should lead the Miami Dolphins to the promised land.
Now, if we can add a visor to the whole get up then we might just have the most asthetically pleasing player since Gilbert Brown.
Yes it certainly seems that Tua us gearing himself up nicely for the beginning of training camp when veterans arrive on July 25th. It's going to be quite the spectacle when Tua walks in and is instantly the coolest guy in the room. Tyreek Hill, get ready to take a backseat to the shot caller of all shot callers.
