Is Dolphins' RB Raheem Mostert playing today against the Seahawks?
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have been banged up earlier than usual this season, and their top running back has only seen the field for one game. Will he miss another one?
The Dolphins will play the Seahawks later this afternoon, but it isn't looking good for Raheem Mostert. Limited in practice this week, Mike McDaniel told the media on Thursday that he was not optimistic. The running back suffered a chest injury that, while not considered serious, is taking time to heal.
With Mostert likely out, he was listed as doubtful on the final injury report, the Dolphins will need De'Von Achane, Jeff Wilson Jr., and Jaylen Wright to carry the load. Mostert was one of the best running backs in the NFL last season and tied Christian McCaffrey for the most combined touchdowns in 2023. Ironically, McCaffrey is on Injured Reserve.
Achane played well as the lead back against the Bills last Thursday night, but he wasn't enough to get Miami's offense clicking and into the endzone consistently. Miami lost the game and Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion.
De'Von Achane has to take a bigger role for the Dolphins vs. Seattle
If Mostert is out, Achane has to be able to carry the workload for the Dolphins. Wilson is more than capable, but the two are much different in how they attack a defense. Achane is much more shifty as a runner and can pick up yards after first contact, while Wilson is more reliable as a receiving back who can work in space. The knock on Wilson is his yards after contact tends to be less.
Wilson is a good running back when he isn't carrying the ball as a featured back. He has good speed and vision downfield, which helps, but he is better suited as a change-of-pace runner or situational player. Wright made his debut in Week 2. He has a lot of work to do, but showed off a tough, physical running style that fits well in Miami's system too.