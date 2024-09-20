Mike McDaniel’s Raheem Mostert update puts extra pressure on De’Von Achane
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will have a short week of practice before they fly to Seattle to face the Seahawks on Sunday. The Dolphins could be without their top veteran running back, Raheem Mostert.
Mike McDaniel spoke with the media this week, and it seems as though he isn't 100% certain that Mostert will be able to play. Mostert has been limited in practice this week and missed last week's game against the Bills due to a chest injury he suffered in Week 1 against the Jaguars.
Getting Mostert back is important, but not so much that the Dolphins need to rush him back. If Mostert can't play, and it sounds like he won't, De'Von Achane will have to pick up the slack. Against the Bills, Achane ran extremely well. He should do so against the Seahawks.
De'Von Achane will be the featured back against the Seattle Seahawks
McDaniel will come out throwing on Sunday, but he may realize early that if he is going to win, it will be on the legs of his running backs. In addition to Achane, the Dolphins will keep Jaylen Wright active this week, and Jeff Wilson, Jr. should see more carries as well.
The Dolphins allowed Chris Brooks to leave when they released him during final cuts. Brooks, now healthy, is expected to play for the Packers this week. If the Dolphins can't find success running the ball, it could be a long day for McDaniel and his offense. Thompson isn't a consistent quarterback. The Dolphins have maintained that Thompson is ready, but if not, the rushing attack may be the saving grace against Seattle.
The Dolphins need to keep Mostert rested until he is fully healthy and until he is, he shouldn't be a consideration for action. The running game is the least of Miami's concerns and Achane has shown more than enough capability of being the lead runner in this system. Still, not having Mostert ready to grind with him could be a tough deal for Miami against Seattle.