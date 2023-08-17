Is Liam Eichenberg's Run with the Dolphins Coming to an End?
Liam Eichenberg's third season with the Miami Dolphins might be his last.
The Miami Dolphins offensive tackle has not been showing any improvement as of late. Now, he might be on the verge of either being sidelined or cut from the team.
Since being drafted in 2021, Eichenberg has been moving around trying to find his position among the team. He started as both a left and right tackle until he found his place as a left guard last season.
He was also put on injured reserve last year after he tore his MCL in the team's 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions. He returned in week 17 but injured his hand in week 18, preventing him from participating in the wild card playoffs.
Now, he finds himself in training camp competing against other players looking to take his place as left guard. These other players are Isaiah Wynn, Robert Jones, and Lester Cotton.
Eichenberg was able to get some time on the field against the Atlanta Falcons last week and two days before the game. Unfortunately, he struggled on both days.
His competition, on the other hand, are doing better than he is and that spells trouble. His season with Miami could be over if he doesn't find a way to turn himself around enough to prove that he deserves to stay on the team as left guard.
It's still too soon to determine the capabilities of Eichenberg's competition though. All he can do right now is find his way back into the conversation for the 53-man roster.