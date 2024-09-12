Is Raheem Mostert playing today? Full injury update for Dolphins running back
The Miami Dolphins have arguably the league's deepest backfield, but it could be tested on Thursday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.
Miami's top two running backs—Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane—are on the Week 2 injury report. Mostert suffered a chest injury in the Dolphins' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars four days ago, while Achane is dealing with an ankle issue.
Their uncertain status opens the door for fourth-round rookie Jaylen Wright to step up. He was a healthy scratch in Week 1, with Miami opting for the experience of Jeff Wilson Jr. to back up its top two running backs. It could be a different story tonight, with Wright potentially getting his first NFL regular-season experience.
It's a luxury most teams don't have. The Dolphins could lose Mostert and Achane in the same game and still have a great option at running back with a rookie who perfectly fits their offense.
The question for Dolphins fans and fantasy owners tonight: Is Mostert playing?
Raheem Mostert won't play in Dolphins' Week 2 game vs. Bills
No, Mostert won't play on Thursday Night Football in Week 2. The Dolphins officially ruled out their starting running back with their final injury report on Wednesday. Mike McDaniel confirmed that the 32-year-old will not feature against the Bills.
Mostert made a quiet start to the regular season in Week 1, rushing just six times for nine yards. He also caught two passes for 10 yards. Overall, it was a disappointing afternoon for the Dolphins' rushing attack, managing just 81 yards on the ground.
Fantasy owners should consider picking up Wright if he is available. The rookie could take on a featured role in Miami's offense if Achane also misses tonight's game. Even if Achane is active, Wright should earn snaps to cover for Mostert's absence.
The Dolphins will miss Mostert, but they have excellent running back depth to make up for it. It will be interesting to see Wright get his first opportunities in the regular season.