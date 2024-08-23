Is Tua Tagovailoa playing tonight?
By Brian Miller
If you are heading to Tampa Bay to watch the Miami Dolphins and Buccaneers wrap up their 2024 preseason schedule, you may want to know what you can expect, or more importantly, what players you might get to see.
You will see Tua Tagovailoa on Friday night. What you may not see is him taking reps when the game starts. Instead, look to the sideline, as that is probably where he will be for the game. If Mike McDaniel thinks he and the starters need practice time, you can expect the same as last week: one series only.
The Dolphins are not going to risk their starters two weeks away from the start of the regular season. That makes no sense, and the NFL is coming to realize that preseason games do not carry the same weight they did in years past. Preseason games used to be about evaluation, but now, teams are getting more out of training camp and offseason workouts. This enables players to stay healthier entering the season.
Don't expect to see Tua Tagovailoa in Dolphins' final preseason game
Friday's game is important for the fringe players, who will get the most work. For many, it will be the final time they put on pads at the NFL level. Some will play in other leagues, some will sign with other NFL teams, and some will go on about their lives outside of football.
When the Dolphins take the field against the Buccaneers, fans should expect two things. One, the starters will play, at most, a series. Two, teams will play their second-string players for about a quarter of the game and then turn it over to the deeper-rostered players.
Two running backs were added this week: Zander Horvath and Anthony McFarland Jr. The Dolphins also added wide receiver Jadon Janke. None of those players will make the Dolphins' final roster, which will be cut to 53 by Tuesday afternoon. Miami knows they need players on the field and these transactions reflect the need for personnel to play.