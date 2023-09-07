It's safe to say Tyreek Hill enjoys playing the Chargers
Obviously, he spent the first six seasons of his impressive NFL career in the AFC West with the Kansas Chiefs. Last offseason, the Miami Dolphins gave up plenty to acquire star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and he rewarded Mike McDaniel’s squad with a huge year. He played and started in all 17 games for the club and racked up career highs in targets (170), catches (119) and receiving yards (1,710). He did that playing with three different starting quarterbacks.
Hill has faced the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers 12 times in his standout career, 11 times as a member of the Chiefs. He’s totaled 57 catches for 880 yards (15.4 average) and eight touchdowns in those dozen outings. In his early years in the league, he excelled on special teams. Hence, he twice burned the Chargers for scores as a return artist. He took a punt back 95 yards for a touchdown during his rookie season in 2016. Two years, he did the same, this time the return covering 91 yards.
In last season’s Sunday night clash with the Bolts at SoFi Stadium in Week 14, Hill scored the Dolphins’ only two touchdowns in a 23-17 setback in a matchup of what would be two teams headed to the playoffs. In the second quarter, teammate Jeff Wilson Jr. fumbled and Hill eventually scooped up the ball and raced 57 yards to the end zone. In the third quarter, he scored on a 60-yard pass from Tagovailoa.
Interesting enough, the Chargers actually did a pretty decent job on the seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro that night. All told, Hill was targeted 10 times and totaled only four catches for 81 yards and a score, with 60 of those yards and the lone touchdown coming on one play.
All told, in a dozen career contests vs. the Chargers, Hill has scored a total of 11 touchdowns in three different ways. Obviously, the Dolphins and Bolts will be renewing acquaintances on the opening Sunday of 2023. Will Hill continue to thrive against his former AFC West adversary? Don’t blink.