Jaguars DB throws funny shade at Jalen Ramsey with Week 1 around the corner
By Brian Miller
Jalen Ramsey is more than the best cornerback or defensive back on the Miami Dolphins roster. He is an intense professional who takes his job and his reputation seriously. Last year, after going down with a knee injury on the first day of camp, Ramsey promised to be back sooner. He was and immediately made an impact.
Tashaun Gipson will get to play against his former Jaguars teammate in the opening weekend of the NFL season when the Jaguars travel to Hard Rock Stadium. According to Gipson, he made quite the funny statement, saying that Ramsey is always mad.
"That 2017 team, was special. Man, a lot of those guys is lifelong friends that I still keep in contact with. I'm neighbors with Barry church. He was running mate back then I still talk to J Ram (Ramsey). Man, he still is an angry dude all the time. We just came in here with attitude. It was just a bunch of guys with attitudes, man."- Tashaun Gipson
Someday, maybe Dolphins fans will find out if Ramsey is indeed always mad. Long after he leaves the organization, someone will surely have something to say when asked what it was like to play with him week in and week out.
Jalen Ramsey needs to make the Jaguars mad when September rolls around
Ramsey is hoping to pick up where he left off, and the Dolphins are, too. They will face the Jaguars in Week 1 and the Bills in Week 2. Making it worse is that both games are at home, leaving only six more home games for the rest of the year.
Miami will need to get off to a fast start, and with the Jaguars considered a playoff contender, this early-season contest could have playoff implications down the road. Gibson is excited to see his former teammate when the season-opener rolls around. They'll be all smiles after the final whistle, but you already know Ramsey will be all business during the action.