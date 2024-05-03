Jalen Ramsey sent amazing message to Odell Beckham Jr. after Dolphins news broke
Odell has joined Miami on a one-year deal
By Brian Miller
It didn't take long for Miami Dolphins players to react to the news that Odell Beckham Jr. will be joining the roster. Jalen Ramsey is fired up about the move.
Ramsey and Beckham have played together once before. In 2021, the duo helped lead the Los Angeles Rams to a 12-5 record and a Super Bowl victory, giving both players their first rings. Shortly after the OBJ-to-Miami news broke, Ramsey jumped on social media to make sure the wideout remembers what happens when they come together.
The 2021 season wasn't great for Beckham, who played in only eight games that season. In the Super Bowl, he looked to be the go-to guy and jumped off to 52 yards on two receptions. Then disaster hit, and Beckham tore his ACL and missed the game.
Following the game, Beckham quipped that he "would have had 250 yards in the Rams-Bengals Super Bowl without injury." Ramsey remembered and now the two will pair up once again, as the Dolphins bolster an already amazing lineup of top receivers that includes Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
The Beckham flirtation has been going on for more than a month. Miami had made an offer prior to the draft, but Beckham turned it down. Both Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel made it clear to the media that OBJ was someone they wanted on the roster.
Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle had awesome reactions to Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dolphins
Ramsey isn't the only one commenting. While Ramsey will line up on the other side of the ball, Tyreek Hill made it known how he feels too. Within moments of the news breaking, Hill took to social media to voice his opinion.
Finally, another one of the Dolphins elite wideouts, Jaylen Waddle, also let everyone know how excited he is for Beckham to be joining the offense.
Clearly, the Dolphins players are just as thrilled as McDaniel is with the move. Miami now has one of the best trios of wideouts in the league and still has quality depth behind them. It will make for an interesting season for McDaniel, as he opens up the playbook to get them all involved.