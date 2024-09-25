Jaylen Waddle has an encouraging QB update that could give fans hope
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins don't know if Skylar Thompson will be able to play on Monday night, and fans think he shouldn't be considered to start even if he is healthy. Mike McDaniel won't rule out Tyler Huntley starting either. Jaylen Waddle has something to say about that.
Waddle met with the media and fans should be thrilled that he already knows a lot about the Dolphins third quarterback. Apparently, they worked out together during the offseason. As Waddle puts it, he took reps with the former Ravens and Browns quarterback, but he warned fans that it doesn't mean they have chemistry together.
Could their previous training together come in handy if Huntley sees the field? We'd like to think so. No one would realistically think that a workout session or two would immediately make two new teammates better together, but familiarity does help.
Is it time for Tyler Huntley to take over at QB for the Miami Dolphins?
The Dolphins need to start Huntley over Thompson and Tim Boyle. He may not be the best option, but on paper, he is the best option on the Miami roster right now. That says a lot, but fans knew after watching Thompson and Mike White battle for the backup job during training camp that the Dolphins would be in big trouble in Tua Tagovailoa got hurt. He did and here we are.
Huntley is quick and can see the field well. He can create space and move in and out of the pocket. He can run the ball and buy time. He has good arm strength and can get the ball downfield. His experience at quarterback shows promise, but his decision making has been relatively consistent regardless of the end result. That was a problem for Thompson against the Seahawks.
The Dolphins need to get Tyreek Hill and Waddle involved more in the game. Since Tua went down, they have hardly been utilized and defenses are keying on the running game because if Miami can't run the ball, the quarterback hasn't been able to consistently throw it. If Huntley does start, he has to change that narrative.