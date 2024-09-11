Jaylen Wright provides important update on Dolphins running back injuries
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will face another tough test on a short week when the Buffalo Bills come to Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday Night Football.
The Dolphins are banged up enough to have some concerns running back.
If there is any good news, rookie Jaylen Wright expects both players to be on the field when the game starts. Raheem Mostert is dealing with a chest injury, while De'Von Achane has an ankle issue.
Speaking with the media on Tuesday, Wright was asked about the chances that may be in front of him to be active this week.
"They may be a little banged up, but I still expect them to play," Wright told David Furones of the Sun Sentinel. "My main thing is, I just got to be ready for that time. Whenever that time is to come, it's my opportunity."
Jaylen Wright would add another explosive element to Dolphins offense
There is a good chance Wright does find himself activated for the game, even if both players are able to play. The Dolphins can't afford to have a repeat of their preseason game against the Washington Commanders when they lost Chris Brooks and had no other running backs available.
If there is any chance that Mostert or Achane can't finish the game, the Dolphins should activate Wright to back up Jeff Wilson Jr. Wilson was the third active running back against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday and made several important plays.
The Dolphins traded up to select Wright in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Early speculation was that it could cost Wilson his roster spot, but that wasn't the case, as Wilson looked good in camp and still has a fan in Mike McDaniel.
Miami has to be as healthy as possible, especially in the running game. The offense wasn't good enough against the Jacksonville Jaguars' tough front seven. They managed to rush for just over 80 yards on the day, but none of the backs found consistency on the ground. Achane's contributions were much better in the passing game.
Wright could get his opportunity on Thursday Night Football.