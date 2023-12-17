Jets vs. Dolphins best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Bet on Cedrick Wilson)
Breaking down the best anytime touchdown bets for NFL Week 15 action between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.
The New York Jets head to South Beach to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 15 action in the AFC East.
If you want to check out the betting odds for the game, as well as Jovan Alford's best bet, you can find them in his full betting preview here.
In this article, we're talking touchdown scorers. If you don't want to lay the points on the Dolphins this week, you may want to stick to betting on which players will find the end zone. If that tickles your fancy, you've come to the right place.
Best TD Bets for Jets vs. Dolphins
- Cedrick Wilson Jr.
- Durham Smythe
- Tua Tagovailoa
Cedrick Wilson Jr.
Cedrick Wilson Jr. continues to be arguably the most underrated weapon in this Dolphins' offense. He has played over 50% of snaps in their last two games, including hauling in two receptions for 30 yards last week. With some other players on this offense banged up, Wilson may see even more field time this week. Let's also remember he already has two touchdowns on the season.
At his current odds, he's worth a bet to score a third.
Durham Smythe
Durham Smythe is another underrated weapon on this Dolphins offense. He played 78% of snaps last week, hauling in two receptions for 16 yards. He has yet to score this season, but what better time to do it then a game where a handful of other offensive weapons are banged up?
He's a great longshot bet to find the end zone on Sunday.
Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa started running a bit in recent weeks, including last week where he took off three times for 15 yards. Anything can happen if the Dolphins get close to the goalline, and with the Jets sporting arguably the best secondary in the NFL, don't be surprised if he has to take off running when he can't find anyone open down field.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
